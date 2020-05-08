Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.86% and a negative net margin of 62.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.54. 29,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,639. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.61 million, a P/E ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSO. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

