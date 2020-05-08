Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $103.25 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, OasisDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010056 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.57 or 0.02130156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00173244 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00066896 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00038203 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bancor Network, YoBit, Bibox, DDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, HitBTC and OasisDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

