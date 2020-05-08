Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 63.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.13, for a total value of $981,063.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,079,169.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 20,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.03, for a total value of $3,320,318.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,551,158.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.31.

DHR traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.48. 7,373,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

