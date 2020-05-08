Daniel G. Welch Sells 15,000 Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Director Daniel G. Welch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.79, for a total value of $2,471,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,808.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Seattle Genetics stock traded down $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $163.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,433. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.04 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.65. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $168.10.
Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.
SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seattle Genetics from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.
About Seattle Genetics
Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.
