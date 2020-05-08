Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $49.61, 4,849,133 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 3,287,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get Datadog alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -330.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. On average, analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Dan Fougere sold 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $8,669,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $4,993,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,589,940 shares of company stock valued at $66,416,749 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 18.5% during the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 77,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 25.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth $66,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 38.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 89.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.