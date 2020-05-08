DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Releases Earnings Results

DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. DATATRAK International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of DATATRAK International stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.75. 429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355. DATATRAK International has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12.

Get DATATRAK International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DATATRAK International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for DATATRAK International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATATRAK International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.