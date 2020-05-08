Datawallet (DXT) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Datawallet token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Exmo, IDEX, Bibox and BitForex. Datawallet has a total market cap of $101,352.58 and $4,232.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Datawallet has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet launched on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com

Datawallet Token Trading

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

