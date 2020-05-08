Davita (NYSE:DVA) Issues Earnings Results

Davita (NYSE:DVA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Davita updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.75-6.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.75-6.25 EPS.

Shares of DVA traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,983. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. Davita has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.88.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of Davita stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

