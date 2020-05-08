DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (DEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM (NYSE:DEX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

DEX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 77,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,042. DE ENHANCED GLB/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

