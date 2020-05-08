Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

DCPH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,001. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.