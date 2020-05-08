Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.
DCPH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,001. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.61 and a quick ratio of 9.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $71.11.
In related news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,845.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.
