Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Cut to “Neutral” at Nomura Instinet

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura Instinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $84.00. Nomura Instinet’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.24.

DCPH stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.10. 449,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,657. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 75,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $2,817,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,845.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,438,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,571,000 after purchasing an additional 108,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 281,008 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 496.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,677,000 after purchasing an additional 758,042 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

