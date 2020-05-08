Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th.

Delek US has increased its dividend payment by an average of 27.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Delek US has a payout ratio of -75.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Delek US to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,771.4%.

Shares of NYSE DK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,670. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delek US in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.64.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 839,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

