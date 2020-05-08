Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) PT Raised to $11.00

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 4.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Delphi Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of DLPH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 6,090,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.50 million, a P/E ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 2.54. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $21.93.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Delphi Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

