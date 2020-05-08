Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Stock Price Up 16.4% on Strong Earnings

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) shares shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $11.48 and last traded at $11.41, 16,757,686 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 432% from the average session volume of 3,148,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
DLPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.22 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 2.54.
Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)
Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.
