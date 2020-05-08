Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,629. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a market capitalization of $838.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.73.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.35 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 74.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 108.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,169,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,945 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,465,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 787,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 441,714 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,060,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 416,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

