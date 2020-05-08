DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) PT Lowered to $4.25 at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s previous close.

DHX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 179,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $139.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. DHI Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $37.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DHI Group news, Director Scipio Maximus Carnecchia acquired 36,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.72 per share, with a total value of $100,096.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 203,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DHI Group by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 366,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in DHI Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 212,595 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,125,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 191,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DHI Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,720,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

