Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLGNF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLGNF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.50. Dialog Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $380.58 million for the quarter.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

