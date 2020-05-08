Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider Bob D. Brown Sells 8,185 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Bob D. Brown sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $171,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 596,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,393. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.84.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.50). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 503.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRNA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

