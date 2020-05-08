Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,769,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,080. The company has a market cap of $385.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. Diebold Nixdorf has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Ellen Costello acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $69,920.00. Also, SVP Olaf Robert Heyden acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 82,835 shares of company stock worth $508,810. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.