Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 on Major Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042861 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.03459938 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00055152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001605 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010052 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

