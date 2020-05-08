DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.90-$6.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.29. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.90-6.10 EPS.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,537. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.43.

In other news, Director Laurence A. Chapman sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,042,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock valued at $15,304,582 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

