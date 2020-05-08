DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,077,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.60 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLR. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

