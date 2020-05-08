Dimension Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $377,386.00 (EON)

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0586 or 0.00000587 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Dimension Chain has a total market capitalization of $14.34 million and $377,386.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008788 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . The official website for Dimension Chain is dimensionchain.io . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

