DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock Price Up 8%

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)’s share price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.35, 130,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 131,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on DIRTT Environmental from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded DIRTT Environmental from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. DIRTT Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00.

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $53.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other DIRTT Environmental news, Director Todd W. Lillibridge bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $144,570.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental by 763.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental by 32.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions.

