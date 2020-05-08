Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.75% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE DRT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.81. 122,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,276. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.48 million and a P/E ratio of -35.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.56. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.02 and a twelve month high of C$8.40.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$70.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dirtt Environmental Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

