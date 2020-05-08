DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DISH Network from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised DISH Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of DISH traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,619,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.76. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $44.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $76,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $378,894.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170. 53.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

