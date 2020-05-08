Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of DHC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 1,450,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,619. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $716.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

