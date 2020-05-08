Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Docusign stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.70. 3,750,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,305. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Docusign has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $119.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,828.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 767,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 357,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $28,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

