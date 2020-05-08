Dohj LLC Buys 534 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Dohj LLC raised its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,314,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,465,075,000 after buying an additional 134,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,384,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,653,020,000 after purchasing an additional 282,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,061,158,000 after buying an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $877,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $148.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,317,420. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.61. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.