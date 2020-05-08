Dohj LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dohj LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Dohj LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 138,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 739.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,948 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

