Dohj LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,580,701 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.93. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

