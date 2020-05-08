Dohj LLC Sells 883 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Dohj LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,424,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,426,000 after buying an additional 645,961 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,613,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,589,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,130,000 after purchasing an additional 428,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.

VXUS stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,558,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,084. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

