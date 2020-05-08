Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $351.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.35 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.18-0.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DLB traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The stock had a trading volume of 320,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,167. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 37,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,691,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,723. 38.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

