Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,571,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,742,000 after buying an additional 459,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,919,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $986,293,000 after acquiring an additional 442,995 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.93.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.