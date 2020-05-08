Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.25-4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37. Dominion Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.25 to $4.60 EPS.

NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

