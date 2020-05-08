Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25 to $4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.36. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.93.

NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,363,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

