Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.92. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

NYSE D traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 4,363,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.09. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

