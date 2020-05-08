Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75 to $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.10. 4,363,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a hold rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

