Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.
Dover has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 64 years. Dover has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dover to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.
DOV stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 581,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.67.
In other Dover news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Dover Company Profile
Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.
Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.