DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 5.8%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30, 522,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 366,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $639.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91.
DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)
DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.