DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Shares Down 5.8%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.28 and last traded at $9.30, 522,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 43% from the average session volume of 366,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $639.50 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 26.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 45,854 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

