DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DSDVY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of DSDVY stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. 74,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,358. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.20. DSV AS/ADR has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

