Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 94.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ducommun worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.14. 7,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,421. The stock has a market cap of $302.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Ducommun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ducommun from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other Ducommun news, Director Dean M. Flatt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, with a total value of $27,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Paulson purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,003.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,760. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.