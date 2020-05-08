Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Declares $0.95 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Duke Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.6%.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,892. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

