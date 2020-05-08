Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) is Green Street Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Green Street Investors LLC lessened its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty accounts for approximately 10.6% of Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $11,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,949,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,196,413,000 after purchasing an additional 262,612 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,907. Duke Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.28%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.12.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

