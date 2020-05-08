Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Given New C$8.75 Price Target at CIBC

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPM. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.55.

Shares of TSE DPM traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.46. 3,296,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,843. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of C$3.20 and a one year high of C$7.21.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Anthony P. Walsh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.20, for a total value of C$55,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,410. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00. Insiders have sold 128,000 shares of company stock worth $738,072 over the last three months.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

