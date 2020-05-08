Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 9.7% on Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 729,182 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 557,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,111,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 56,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 21.2% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 547,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 95,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 19,604 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.