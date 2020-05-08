Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Stock Price Up 9.7% on Earnings Beat

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 729,182 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 557,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.15 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EGLE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, March 6th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.24.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.19.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGLE)
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.
