Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.22-1.24 for the period. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.22 to $1.24 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $26.47 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.06.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $58.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
DEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.57.
In related news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
