Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

