Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%.
Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $7.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.
Shares of EMN stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
