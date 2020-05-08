Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up 1.7% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECL traded up $3.55 on Friday, hitting $197.67. 73,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,357. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.55. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 274,667 shares of company stock worth $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

