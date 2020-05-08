Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,675,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ecolab by 43.5% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,894,000 after acquiring an additional 941,468 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2,375.6% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 493,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

ECL stock traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.76. 1,018,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,115. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 7,388 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,450,633.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.